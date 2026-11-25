Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani | File Photo

Mumbai: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday attended the Mumbai Book Festival 2026, being held at the University of Mumbai's Kalina campus, which has drawn thousands of book lovers.

Gautam Adani Praises Reading Initiative

Speaking at the event, Adani said, “I had the opportunity to attend the Bombay Book Festival 2026 today. Before arriving, I was not aware that so many students were participating in it.”

Further appreciating the initiative, he added, “This is a very unique approach, and I truly appreciate it. I hope that children—and indeed all citizens—will make the most of these books. My wish is for everyone to read as much as they can and learn from these resources.”

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, says, "I had the opportunity to attend the Bombay Book Festival 2026 today. Before arriving, I was not aware that so many students were participating in it. This is a very unique approach, and I truly appreciate it. I hope that children—and indeed all citizens—will make the most of these books. My wish is for everyone to read as much as they can and learn from these resources." — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026

During the event, Adani praised the enthusiastic participation of students and lauded the organisers for creating a platform that brings books and readers together.

Mumbai Book Festival 2026

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Book Festival 2026 began on Tuesday, November 24, and will continue until November 29 at the University of Mumbai's Kalina campus.

The event has been organised by the National Book Trust, India, in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra and the University of Mumbai.T

The inaugural session on Tuesday was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Minister for Cultural Affairs Ashish Shelar, Minister for Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam among other dignitaries.

Festival Timings And Attractions

Furthermore, the festival is open to visitors from 11 am to 10 pm daily, offering book lovers, students and readers an opportunity to explore a wide range of literary works and participate in various cultural and literary activities.

The festival brings together more than 400 publishers and 600 book stalls, alongside literary discussions, cultural performances, live shows and children's activities including storytelling through art, drawing competitions, traditional puppet storytelling, Marathi folk dance performances by schoolchildren, essay writing, clay modelling, calligraphy, inter-school debates, quizzes and communication skills workshops.