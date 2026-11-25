Mumbai’s First Book Festival Draws 60,000 Visitors To University’s Kalina Campus On Day 1 | X / @AmeetSatam

Mumbai: Mumbai’s first six-day book festival opened on Tuesday at the University of Mumbai’s Kalina campus, drawing over 60,000 book lovers, including a sizeable number of college students.

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The inaugural session was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis; Ashish Shelar, Minister for Cultural Affairs; Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister for Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation; Ashwini Bhide, Municipal Commissioner; Mayor Ritu Tawde; and Ameet Satam, chief organiser of the festival, among other dignitaries.

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“Mumbai is a city of dreams, and books and literature have always been an integral part of its culture. With its many languages, diverse ideas and rich literary traditions, the city truly lives up to its identity as a melting pot of cultures. This book festival is a wonderful initiative by the National Book Trust (NBT). I am told that it will be organised every year, which is encouraging. Reading opens our minds to new ideas and experiences, and I am sure that the culture of reading will never die. It is rightly said that when citizens are ready, the country leads. I am glad that this festival is being held in Mumbai,” said CM Fadnavis

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“I’m thankful to the CM for allowing this city to experience this festival. We have seen festivals around fashion, food and Bollywood, but this is the first time we have a book festival, and already 60,000 people have attended it on the first day. India is a land of ancient scriptures and other books that have a lot of information and knowledge. It makes sense to have a festival dedicated exclusively to books,” said Chief Organiser Ameet Satam.

He reminded everyone that the initiative aims to further PM Modi’s call to take a break from screens and dedicate some time to reading books.

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Organised by the National Book Trust (NBT), the festival brings together 400 publishers and 600 book stalls, alongside literary discussions, cultural performances, live shows and children’s activities. The inaugural day’s turnout reflected considerable interest among young readers.

The festival, which will continue until November 29, will feature activities for children, including storytelling through art, drawing competitions, traditional puppet storytelling, Marathi folk dance performances by schoolchildren, essay writing, clay modelling, calligraphy, inter-school debates, quizzes and communication skills workshops.