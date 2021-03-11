Mumbai: Bombay HC reserves verdict in plea filed by woman disallowed from contesting Parsi Panchayat Polls

The Bombay High Court on Thursday reserved its judgment on a plea filed by a woman, whose nomination for the Bombay Parsi Panchayat (BPP) was turned down on the ground that her father - Rustom Jeejeebhoy had given up the Zoarastrian faith.

A bench of Justices Shahrukh Kathawalla and Vinay Joshi has closed for judgment the plea filed by a woman - Zuleika Homavazir, who challenged a single-judge bench's order denying interim relief to her.