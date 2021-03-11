Mumbai: Bombay HC reserves verdict in plea filed by woman disallowed from contesting Parsi Panchayat Polls

The Bombay High Court on Thursday reserved its judgment on a plea filed by a woman, whose nomination for the Bombay Parsi Panchayat (BPP) was turned down on the ground that her father - Rustom Jeejeebhoy had given up the Zoarastrian faith.
A bench of Justices Shahrukh Kathawalla and Vinay Joshi has closed for judgment the plea filed by a woman - Zuleika Homavazir, who challenged a single-judge bench's order denying interim relief to her.
Notbaly, a single-judge bench of Justice Anil Menon had refused to grant any relief to Zuleika, an employee of city's Wilson college. The judge had refused to grant any relief on the ground that her father was reluctant to submit an affidavit stating that he hasn't given up the Parsi faith.
Accordingly, on Wednesday, Justice Kathawalla's bench, while sitting in appeal, sought to know from the trustees of the BPP if they have any plan B, an alternate for allowing Zuleika to contest the polls.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)