Mumbai: Bombay HC Accepts Pre Arrest Bail Plea Of 60-Year-Old In Cheating Case Of Gujarat NRI Over Flat Possession

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Mumbai police has informed the Bombay high court that it will not arrest one Shakeela Sultan Maredia, 60, who has been booked for allegedly cheating a Gujarat-based NRI for failing to hand over possession of a flat even after 30 years.

Vacation judge MW Chandwani, on May 17, while taking the police statement on record, asked Shakeela to attend the Bandra police station and cooperate with the probe. Offence has been registered under the Indian Penal Code for cheating and criminal breach of trust and Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the Promotion of Construction, Sale, Management and Transfer) Act [MOFA].

In 1994, Dr Mehboob Kapadia had wanted to invest in real estate. A friend told him about M/s Far Holding Private Limited and introduced him to its directors – Sultan Maredia, Shakeela Sultan Maredia, Rahim Maredia, Pyarali Maredia, and Imtiyaz Maredia. The directors told him that they are going to construct a 14-storey building at Bandra Hill road by name Sagar Elegance.

He purchased a flat measuring 850 square feet, flat number 201, and paid Rs 74 lakh. Of this amount, Rs 30 lakh was paid in the company’s name and the remaining amount of Rs 42 lakh in the name of M/s Maredia Associates. He was given an allotment letter on February 29, 1994.

He then returned to the US but was in constant touch with the directors of the company. In 2001, Sultan Maredia passed away. Kapadia came to India, the Income Tax department served him a notice for not disclosing that he had rented the flat Sagar Elegance. When he went to check, Sultan’s wife was staying in flat 201 with her children and requested him to allow her to reside there for some time.

In 2007, Kapadia again came to India and found that the building was completed but his flat was given on rent. He inquired with Shakeela about possession, who allegedly abused and threatened him with dire consequences. However, another director assured him that he will be handed over the possession within six months and gave a cheque of Rs 5 crore as a security.

After two years, when he wasn't given the possession, he threatened to file a complaint, when the directors assured to hand over the possession or alternatively will hand over possession of another flat. In 2015, the building was granted OC for only up to the fourth floor.

Kapadia then filed an FIR with the Bandra police in 2017. The sessions court on May 7, rejected pre arrest bail plea of Shakeela, Imtiyaz and Pyarali noting that the investigation was in progress and granting them relief may hamper the same.

Shakeela then approached the HC, where the police made a statement that it will “not arrest the Applicant (Shakeela) till the next date of hearing subject to a condition that the Applicant shall cooperate with the investigation” The HC recorded and accepted the statement and kept the plea for hearing on July 2.