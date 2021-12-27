Mumbai: Bollywood film producer Parag Sanghvi arrested in yet another cheating case

The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police took custody of Bollywood film producer Parag Sanghvi (49) in yet another cheating case on Monday. He was arrested for allegedly duping flat buyers to the tune of over ₹10 crores.

Around 15 people who invested in a development project neither got their flats nor have received any refunds. Sanghvi who is one of the directors in the company used some of the money for his personal gain said police.

According to the police, Kamla Landmark Group's Kamlaksmi Developers LLP company partners Jitendra Jain, Jinendra Jain and Ketan Shah had taken ₹3.90 crores from complainant Purshottam Bijlani for two flats at the company's Kamla Iris project at Model Town, Seven Bungalow at Andheri (W) from 2010 -2013. The project was actually of Kamla Shiv Developers but the complaint was misguided, said police.

After the complaint failed to get a flat or a refund, an offence was registered at Versova police station in 2018 and the investigation was transferred to EOW. During the investigation, 15 people came forward who had been cheated similarly,

Shah and Jain were arrested in the case later.

According to the police, Sanghvi was 50% partner in Kamla Shiv Developer company while rest 50% partner was Kamal Landmark Construction company.

Sanghvi who resigned from the company in 2013, allegedly received ₹4.80 crores in the account Kamla Shiv Developer which officials have considered as proceeds of crime. Some of the money Sanghvi used for buying a flat, said police.

Sanghvi, who was produced before the court on Monday remanded one-day police custody, his lawyer, Adv Saurabh Ghagh and Divya Bhatia argued that their client had no role in the offence and his name was also not there when the FIR was registered.

Last week the EOW had arrested Sanghvi in the alleged Rs 13.74 crore cheating case. Sanghvi is known for financing and distributing films produced by films like-- Partner, Bhoot Returns and The Attacks of 26/11.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 10:56 PM IST