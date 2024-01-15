 Mumbai: BMC's Pipeline Replacement At Dockyard Road To Impact On Water Supply In Key Areas On January 17-18; Check Complete List Here
To improve water supply in E ward (Dockyard Road, Naigaon, and Byculla area), the BMC will be replacing the old pipeline that runs through Bhandarwada reservoir.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo | Pixabay

Mumbai: The BMC will be replacing a 1,200 mm pipeline in Nava Nagar at Dockyard Road. The work will be undertaken on January 17 at 10 am and is expected to take 24 hours to complete. During this period, some parts of the island city will not receive water supply throughout the day.

To improve water supply in E ward (Dockyard Road, Naigaon, and Byculla area), the BMC will be replacing the old pipeline that runs through Bhandarwada reservoir. Due to this work, water supply in A, B, and E wards will be affected on Wednesday and Thursday. Additionally, there will be low water pressure in the JJ Hospital area.

Areas that will not receive water supply:

On January 17

Barrister Nath Pai Marg

D'Mello Street

Gunpowder Road

Kasar Gully

Hathi Baug

Seth Motishah Lane

D.N. Singh Marg

Mumbai Port Trust

Darukhana

Ghodapdev Ched Gully No. 1-3

Umarkhadi

Walpakhadi

Ramchandra Bhat Marg

Danabunder

Azad Maidan boosting

On January 18

St. George Hospital

P. D'Mello Road

Naval Dockyard

Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg

G.P.O. Junction to Regal Cinema

N.M. Joshi Marg

Madanpura

Kamathipura

M.S. Ali Marg

Agripada

Tank Pakhadi Marg

Mhatarpakhadi Marg

St. Mary Road

Tadwadi Railway Boundary

Mohammad Ali Marg

Imamwadi Marg

Ibrahim Merchant Marg

Yusuf Meher Ali Marg

Noor Baug

Dongri.

