Mumbai: BMC's Pipeline Replacement At Dockyard Road To Impact On Water Supply In Key Areas On January 17-18; Check Complete List Here

Mumbai: The BMC will be replacing a 1,200 mm pipeline in Nava Nagar at Dockyard Road. The work will be undertaken on January 17 at 10 am and is expected to take 24 hours to complete. During this period, some parts of the island city will not receive water supply throughout the day.
To improve water supply in E ward (Dockyard Road, Naigaon, and Byculla area), the BMC will be replacing the old pipeline that runs through Bhandarwada reservoir. Due to this work, water supply in A, B, and E wards will be affected on Wednesday and Thursday. Additionally, there will be low water pressure in the JJ Hospital area.
Areas that will not receive water supply:
On January 17
Barrister Nath Pai Marg
D'Mello Street
Gunpowder Road
Kasar Gully
Hathi Baug
Seth Motishah Lane
D.N. Singh Marg
Mumbai Port Trust
Darukhana
Ghodapdev Ched Gully No. 1-3
Umarkhadi
Walpakhadi
Ramchandra Bhat Marg
Danabunder
Azad Maidan boosting
On January 18
St. George Hospital
P. D'Mello Road
Naval Dockyard
Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg
G.P.O. Junction to Regal Cinema
N.M. Joshi Marg
Madanpura
Kamathipura
M.S. Ali Marg
Agripada
Tank Pakhadi Marg
Mhatarpakhadi Marg
St. Mary Road
Tadwadi Railway Boundary
Mohammad Ali Marg
Imamwadi Marg
Ibrahim Merchant Marg
Yusuf Meher Ali Marg
Noor Baug
Dongri.