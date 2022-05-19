Mumbai: BMC's PAP relocation project a Rs 9308 cr scam, says Congress

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) housing scheme for Project Affected People (PAP) is facing flack as Congress leader Ravi Raja and other corporators made allegations of irregularities. According to the Congress, the civic body has spent taxpayers' money indiscriminately and laid a carpet to benefit developers under this scheme. As of now, the builders have received benefits to the tune of Rs 8000-9000 crore.

The BMC undertakes various projects like laying stormwater lines, road expansion, construction of bridges and laying water pipelines for the benefit of citizens. However, a number of shops and houses lie in the path of construction of these projects and the BMC relocates them to other places. The BMC decided to construct houses for such people and draft a PAP scheme. Under the scheme, houses are to be constructed at Worli, Mulund, Bhandup (West) and Chandivali.

During the Shiv Sena regime in the BMC, the improvement committee had passed proposals for around 12,000 crore for the construction of 14,000 houses under the PAP scheme. Raja alleged that the total cost of construction of all PAPs would be Rs 3200 crore. This means the builders are getting Rs 9308 crore in profit from this project.

According to the Congress, private builders will build these houses for the BMC and in exchange, the civic body will issue a credit note of Rs 5602 crore, a land TDR benefit of Rs 1027 crore and a construction TDR benefit of Rs 1550 crore to the builders.

The Congress has alleged that this is a scam of Rs 9308 crore wherein huge irregularities have taken place. Raja has written letters to the Lokayukta of Maharashtra, Central Vigilance Commission and BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, requesting them to conduct an inquiry and take action against those responsible for the scam.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 10:48 PM IST