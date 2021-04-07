Mumbai: BMC's order for housing societies to strictly implement SOPs or face penal action sparks new row

The state government guidelines issued recently under ‘Break the Chain’ and the subsequent circular by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asking housing societies to strictly implement SOPs or face penal action has sparked a new row. Such is the resentment brewing among the members of cooperative housing societies that their apex body, The Mumbai District Cooperative Housing Societies Federation, has decided to approach the state government to air their problems while implementing the SOPs and to seek clarifications.

Not only does the BMC circular issued on April 5 warn housing societies to adhere to protocols but threatens to slap a fine of Rs 10,000 for the first offence and Rs 20,000 for the second one. Further, the local police station has been asked to depute a policeman at a society which has been declared as the micro containment zone - where more than five active Covid cases.

If the policeman feels that the society is not following the measures suggested, he has been asked to report it to the assistant municipal commissioner (AMC) of the concerned BMC ward, says the circular signed by BMC Commissioner I S Chahal.

This has led to huge confusion, said Advocate D S Vader, secretary of the Mumbai District Co-op Housing Federation Ltd. “We are receiving a number of complaints, as well as queries on how to implement these SOPs. We have not been taken into confidence either by the government or the BMC,” he said.