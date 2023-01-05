Mumbai: BMC yet to invite tender for major nullah cleanup

Representative Image

Mumbai: The BMC had invited a tender in December for carrying out desilting works in the minor drains and nullahs. However, it is yet to start the tendering process for the cleaning up of major nullahs which may once again be delayed this year, former corporators fear.

The BMC removes 70% of silt before the monsoon, 20% during the monsoon and 10% after the monsoon as per its policy. The deadline to complete the desilting work is May 31. However, the work was delayed during the pandemic and started in mid-April last year. As a result, it was completed in the first week of June. This year, the BMC has decided to start desilting major and minor nullahs in March.

Accordingly, a tender was invited to desilt minor nullahs and drains last month. “If the BMC had invited tenders for the work of major nullahs at the same time, it could have issued a work order by February and started work by March. But delaying the process it will only add to the problems of Mumbaikars during the monsoon,” said Ravi Raja, former Opposition leader of BMC and senior Congress leader.

According to former BJP corporator Vinod Mishra, if timely steps are taken, the desilting work can be completed before the monsoon. “The BMC should also carry out an audit and maintain the quality of work done,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior civic official said, “Currently, the tender process for desilting work of major nullahs in three zones is underway. The work for the other four zones is in the administrative stage to acquire permission for inviting a tender.”

WORK TO BE DONE

Major nullahs

254.67km

Minor nullahs

443.84km

Mithi river

21.35km

SCOPE OF WORK

Pre-monsoon

70%

During monsoon

20%

Post-monsoon

10%

BMC spent Rs180cr on desilting in 2022