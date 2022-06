Mumbai: BMC warns of huge spike in COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 6 per cent

Representative Image | PTI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday that testing for Covid-19 will be ramped up in Mumbai as the test positivity rate in the city has jumped to six per cent.



The BMC said that daily new cases have rapidly increased in Mumbai, with monsoon around the corner, we will now see a rapid rise in symptomatic cases



Mumbai reported a spike in COVID-19 cases with more than 500 fresh infections on Tuesday. The city today recorded a total of 506 cases, taking the total case count to 10,65,802 with 19,566 fatalities till now.

However, the recovery rate is at 98 percent and 97 percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic.

Maharashtra on Monday, May 30 recorded 431 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 3,131. Besides, 0 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day.

297 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,35,385. The recovery rate in the state is 98.09%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Out of 8,09,03,451 laboratory samples 78,86,375 have been tested positive (09.75%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 383 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 3 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 37 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 2 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 0 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 0 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 1 fresh case.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 5 fresh cases.