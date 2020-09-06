Mumbai: BMC wants to reclaim additional six hectares of land for coastal road project, submits affidavit in SC

While fishermen and environmentalists have been opposing coastal road project, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now has informed the Supreme Court through an affidavit that it wants to reclaim an additional six hectares of land from the sea for the project.

According to a report by Loksatta, the civic body submitted an affidavit on August 28 and informed the Supreme Court that the original estimated reclamation for the project was supposed to be 90 hectares, it will have to reclaim a total of 96 hectares now. The BMC has so far reclaimed 52.35 hectares and another 44.16 hectares were yet to be reclaimed.