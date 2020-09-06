Mumbai: BEST expands digital ticketing services in all 27 depots

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has expanded its digital ticketing services in all its 27 depots.

In BEST, ticket booking through digital getaways system was long pending. The project was launched on a pilot basis at the Wadala depot in June to promote contactless ticketing. It was gradually expanded to all the 27 depots in a phased manner.

Passengers can book the tickets directly through their PhonePe app by scanning the QR code badges issued to the conductors. The ticket would be issued to the riders in their phone and they can pay using the PhonePE digital gate-away.

"The digital ticketing system is now functional in all the 27 depots. The BEST is also working on developing to make a fully digital ticketing system to promote contactless ticketing as much as possible especially during the pandemic outbreak" said BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade.

He also stated, PhonePe is the only digital ticketing partner currently, talks are underway to rope in more players.

"Only PhonePe is associated with us right now and in the future aggregators like PayTM and Google Pay may also join us," stated Varade.

BEST has a daily ridership of 15 lakh passengers and presently, as many as 8,000 passengers have been using the QR codes daily in all the depots.