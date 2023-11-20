Mumbai: BMC Unveils 'Moving Gym for Women' Initiative in Suburban Slums To Boost Fitness Accessibility | Pexels

The women in Mumbai will soon have access to a mobile gym to promote physical fitness. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has devised a plan to introduce a bus equipped with gym instruments to cater to the health and fitness needs of women. Recognizing the challenges posed by the changing lifestyle, where individuals find it difficult to prioritize health, especially working women and housewives caught up in daily routines, the BMC aims to address this issue through the introduction of mobile gyms.

Background of Open Gym Concept

Few years ago, the concept of open gyms was introduced in Mumbai by former environment minister Aditya Thackeray. Despite the establishment of open gyms in various parts of the city, the response was not as favorable as expected, and the equipment is now in need of maintenance.

The idea for a "moving gym for women" was put forth by Mangalprabhat Lodha, the Guardian Minister of suburbs. To fund this initiative, money from the District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC) fund, a state government fund for each district, will be allocated. The plan involves deploying a mobile gym on a pilot basis in the slum areas of Mumbai suburbs.

Female driver, a female attendant, and a female trainer on board

According to BMC officials, the bus will be modified to resemble a gym, with a female driver, a female attendant, and a female trainer on board. The lady trainers will educate women on physical fitness, share information, and guide them through simple exercises, particularly targeting women in slum areas. The mobile gym will change its location daily, reaching various neighborhoods.

An official from the corporation said, "BMC will spend Rs 80 lakh for modification of the bus and installation of gym equipment. It will also spend Rs 1.42 crores on maintenance of the gym for next three years."

