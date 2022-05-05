Mumbai: BMC undertakes ‘books are best friends’ initiative

With an intention of instilling interest in reading among the new generation, which is lost in the world of social media and mobile phones, the BMC has set up a free library at the Cooper's Bandstand Park in Colaba. The civic body intends to set up free libraries in 24 parks each in all of its 24 wards within three months. Speaking about the initiative, BMC garden department head, Jitendra Pardeshi, said, “The concept of free library in various parks has been started from Cooper's Garden. Within 2-3 months we will install free libraries in all our 24 wards. The next garden to have this library will be Maheshwari Udhyan in Matunga. The books in these libraries are being donated by NGOs and other book donors. The readers can choose any book they want from the library, read it at the park and return it back by the end of the day before leaving the garden. The gardeners, who are incharge of the maintenance of these parks, will also be responsible for managing this library.” “We strive to build a prosperous society by instilling the interest in reading among the new generation. In these libraries, books related to nature, history, health, sports, intellectual and holistic development of children, among others have been made available,” he added.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 11:40 PM IST