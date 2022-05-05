Mumbai: BMC to upgrade existing dispensaries; to function from June

The BMC is all set to upgrade its dispensaries this month; they will be functional from June and called Hinduhridayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Health Centres.



As of now, the civic body has planned to upgrade 10 of the 100 polyclinics and dispensaries, with in-house diagnostic centres, telemedicine facilities and visits from super specialists from major hospitals. After trial and error tests, the other 90 will be started.

Civic officials said they have received the expression of interest, following which the upgrade will start by next week.



At present, the BMC has 189 dispensaries. Due to a lack of manpower and infrastructure, they fail to provide essential healthcare to citizens, who end up crowding at the four major civic-run hospitals – KEM, Sion, Nair and Cooper.



“We had received 11 expressions of interest last month but were waiting for more people to come forward. However, the main aim of upgrading these dispensaries is to provide all kinds of health facilities under the same roof,” said a civic official, adding that it will help citizens access healthcare facilities near their houses.

Health activists have welcomed the move. An activist said, “The civic body has taken good steps by thinking about utilising existing dispensaries which will be a boon for many citizens who are not able to reach the hospital in a given period.”

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 11:06 PM IST