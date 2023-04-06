 Mumbai: BMC to use rapid hardening concrete & reactive asphalt to fill potholes this monsoon
The BMC experimented with four different technologies on Anik-Wadala Road in July 2022, and officials said that rapid hardening concrete and reactive asphalt turned out to be more effective

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: The BMC will use rapid hardening concrete and reactive asphalt to fill potholes before and during monsoon this year. A tender was invited last week to fill bad patches in the city area, and on Thursday for the suburbs. The work to fill craters will start next month. 

While a provision of ₹68 crore has been made for the western suburbs, ₹12.50 crore has been allocated for the city area from Colaba to Byculla. The eastern suburbs have provision of ₹9 crore. 

The BMC experimented with four different technologies on Anik-Wadala Road in July 2022, and officials said that rapid hardening concrete and reactive asphalt turned out to be more effective.

The authorities had invited ready-mix concrete (RMC) suppliers to present these technologies. Accordingly, the BMC has now invited a tender for filling potholes in Kurla to Mulund with reactive asphalt technology and in Bandra and Dahisar with rapid hardening concrete technology. 

For the project, six contractors will be appointed in western suburbs and two in eastern suburbs. They will be allotted work for six months from May.

article-image
