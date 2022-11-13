Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs. 374 crore on new rail overbridge connecting Dadar East and West

Mumbai: Here's how new bridge connecting east-west Dadar will look. | Railway

Mumbai: A new rail overbridge will be constructed to connect Dadar East and West and run parallel to Tilak Bridge. For this, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will spend Rs. 374 crore.

The Tilak Bridge, in Dadar, is a British-era steel-girder bridge. The bridge is in dilapidated condition. Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (Maharail) has completed the geotechnical work, shifting of utilities at the site, and test pile work and is ready to start the construction of this bridge soon.

According to Additional Municipal Commissioner, P Velrasu, "BMC has requested Maharail to construct the bridge, and BMC will spend Rs. 374 crore on the project." To avoid traffic issues, a new bridge will be constructed before demolishing Tilak Bridge.

The bridge's construction will take 2.5 years to complete

The construction of the bridge will be completed in the next two and a half years.

In all, 29 rail-over bridges are in dangerous condition, and BMC has started with the repair and reconstruction of these bridges. One of which is the Dadar Tilak bridge that connects Dadar east and west and provides major connectivity to the traffic from Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, and Worli to the Eastern Express Highway. As a result, BMC has ensured that traffic flows smoothly prior to the bridge's demolition.

The new Tilak Bridge will function similarly to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

A new Tilak bridge, similar to the Bandra-Worli sea-link, will be built using cable-based technology.The total length of the bridge will be 663 meters, and Cable will cover 190 metres of the bridge's area.

The new Tilak bridge will be 4.5 metres high, and it will be constructed parallel to the existing Tilak bridge. The new bridge will be 16.7 metres wide and will be capable of accommodating double vehicles. There will be three lanes on each side for traffic.

Construction on this bridge will be completed in 640 days

According to Maharail, the construction of this bridge has begun and will be completed in 640 days. However, completion depends on the handover of the right of way (ROW) by MCGM and Central Railway. Since the bridge is an important link, MahaRail has planned to construct it in two phases.

To enhance the aesthetic appeal of the surrounding area in Dadar, MahaRail has planned to install signature theme lighting all over the bridge with the provision of selfie points.

(With inputs from Kamal Mishra)