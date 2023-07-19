Mumbai: BMC To Set Up 2 Waste-To-Energy Plants That Can Generate Up To 4 Megawatt Energy

Civic body to set up 2 plants for turning garbage into energy | Pexels

For disposal of garbage in a scientific manner as directed by the High Court and the National Green Tribunal, the BMC has planned to set up two plants which will turn heaps of refuse into sources of energy. Once a reality, the project will be an addition to the existing plant at Kanjurmarg, which has a capacity to process 1,000 metric tonnes of garbage into compost.

It will generate 4 megawatt energy

Describing the proposal, a senior official from the solid waste management department said, “We will set up a waste-to-energy plant in one of the dumping grounds. It will generate four megawatt energy. Moreover, we have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) to generate natural gas, which will be used for domestic use. The MGL plant will help to dispose off around 1,600 metric tonnes. Both the plants should begin by 2025.”

The upcoming projects will be significant in optimal disposal of garbage and simultaneously churning out energy for the ever-increasing population of Mumbai. Currently, the BMC dumps city's waste at two dumping grounds located in Deonar and Kanjurmarg. Following the directive from the High Court, the civic body stopped dumping garbage at Mulund landfill.

The BMC has asked bulk generators to segregate waste at source.

