Mumbai: BMC To Review 15 Flyovers For Safety As Part Of Pre-Ganeshotsav Inspection

Mumbai: In preparation for the upcoming Ganeshotsav festival, the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to resurvey 15 key flyovers used for the arrival and immersion processions of Lord Ganesha idols. This decision was made during a recent meeting between the BMC, the Ganeshotsav Coordinating Committee, and Mumbai Police.

During the meeting, the Coordination Committee emphasized the importance of addressing potholes across the city before August 11 and requested permission to use the Shiv and Gokhale flyovers in Andheri for festival processions. These flyovers, although equipped with height barriers and prohibitions on heavy vehicles, are deemed crucial for the arrival and departure routes of large Ganesha idols.

Prashant Sapkale, BMC Coordinator, and Joint Commissioner Ajit Kumar Ambhi, along with police officials, discussed these requests. Many of the city's flyovers date back to the British era, prompting the Coordination Committee to demand thorough inspections to ensure the safety of large processions.

"The resurvey of these 15 flyovers is a crucial step to ensure the safety and smooth passage of the Ganesha idols during the festival. We are committed to addressing all infrastructure concerns before the celebrations begin," said Prashant Sapkale, BMC Coordinator.

The flyovers slated for resurvey include the Ghatkopar Railway Flyover, Curry Road Bridge, Chinchpokali Flyover, Byculla Railway Bridge, Marine Lines Railway Bridge, Sandhurst Road Flyover, Kennedy Pool Bridge, Mahalakshmi Bridge, Prabhadevi Bridge, Dadar Tilak Bridge, and Grant Road Flyover. Given their low load-bearing capacities, a detailed inspection was deemed necessary.

In addition to infrastructure concerns, the Coordination Committee urged the BMC to increase the number of artificial lakes for idol immersion, a suggestion met with positive consideration by municipal authorities. Furthermore, the BMC announced plans to display eco-friendly Ganesha idol sales centers on Google Maps, facilitating easier access for devotees.

As the Ganeshotsav begins on September 7, the committee reminded the BMC that Ganesha Mandals should submit their mandap license applications one month in advance to ensure smooth preparations.

This year's festival will also see the implementation of a state government decision from 2023, allowing mandals that have completed 25, 50, and 75 years to renew their Ganeshotsav mandap licenses every three years instead of annually.

