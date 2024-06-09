Pune: Dagdusheth Trust to Replicate Magnificent Himachal's Jatoli Shiva Temple for Ganeshotsav |

Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Public Ganapati Trust and Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal will create a replica of Jatoli Shiva Mandir in Himachal Pradesh to mark the 132nd year of Ganeshotsav this year. This temple, known as the tallest Shiva temple in Asia, will be recreated as a special attraction for devotees during this year's Ganeshotsav, as informed by Manik Chavan, President of the Trust.

The decoration launch ceremony at the trust's decoration department at Hirabagh Kothi, opposite Sanas Maidan, was conducted by art directors Aman Vidhate and Dipali Vidhate. Trust Vice President Sunil Rasane, Treasurer Mahesh Suryavanshi, General Secretary Hemant Rasane, Utsav Chief Akshay Godse, Joint Secretary Amol Kedari, Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal President Prakash Chavan, along with officials and activists, graced the occasion.

Replica at glance

Over the years, the Trust has dedicated efforts to crafting remarkable replicas of diverse temples through decoration. This year's focus is on recreating the Jatoli Shiva Temple in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, renowned for its location atop a magnificent hill. Named after the long jata (hair) of Mahadeva, this temple stands as an architectural marvel, boasting a rich history dating back to the Puranas, where it's believed to have served as the resting place of Lord Shankar.

Constructed in a distinctive South-Dravidian architectural style, the Jatoli temple features three pyramids in succession. The first pyramid showcases the image of Ganesha, while the second features the image of Sesha Naga. Spanning a construction period of 39 years, the temple stands tall at approximately 111 feet, emitting a drum-like sound when its stones are tapped.

During Ganeshotsav, a replica of the Jatoli Shiv Mandir, measuring 125 feet in length, 50 feet in width, and 111 feet in height, will be meticulously crafted using fiber and adorned with intricate paintings. Notably, the loose structure of the pillars in the main hall allows devotees to easily behold Sri from afar. Artistic direction for the temple's creation has been led by Aman Viddate, with lighting arrangements overseen by Vaikar Bandhu, and pavilion arrangements managed by Kale Mandavwale.