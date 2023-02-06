Mumbai: BMC to rectify 34 flooding spots before monsoons

Picture for Representation | AFP

After tackling issues at 306 flooding spots in the past few years, the BMC has now undertaken remedial work at 40 locations this year. Of these, work at 34 spots is expected to be completed before the onset of the monsoons, said a civic official.

487 dewatering pumps had been installed last monsoon

The civic body has identified 386 spots infamous for flooding across the city and various works have been completed to tackle issues at these locations. Additionally, 487 dewatering pumps have also been installed to tackle waterlogging during the last monsoon. Since there is no mechanism to understand the level of flooding in the city, the BMC also introduced flood gauges at 50 locations in the first phase of the works being carried out.

BMC studied each chronic flooding spot, identified problems

After switching to micro-planning to tackle the issue in 2019, the civic body studied each chronic flooding spot separately and tried to identify the reasons why a specific area floods every monsoon. Accordingly, it came up with customised solutions for each location. Other than dealing with 40 chronic spots this year, the BMC has planned remedial work at another four locations.

Remedial works undertaken

Underground storage tank at Vile Parle west (Milan subway) to be completed before monsoons

Widening of Shastri Nagar nullah from the police ground to Vibgyor School, Goregaon west

Augmentation of Indira Nagar nullah at Bandra east

Construction of RCC box drain along Anandrao Nair Road from Belasis Road junction to Saat Rasta

