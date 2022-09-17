Mumbai's Andheri subway to flood no more, BMC says widening of drainage system to begin this October

Andheri Subway was also flooded when heavy rains lashed Mumbai in August. | ANI

Mumbai's Andheri Subway was closed for vehicular traffic for few hours on Friday morning after it flooded due to incessant downpour through the night. The subway is one of the chronic flooding spots.

Reportedly, the subway had two to three feet of water and the traffic police closed it to avoid mishaps which led to traffic jams in the western suburb. It was opened to the public only after water had receded to an extent.

The commuters and locals have lamented often about the closure and the traffic jams that it ensues. However, the issue may soon be resolved.

A Midday report quoted an official saying that the BMC has completed the tender process of widening the drainage system at Andheri subway and the work will start in October.

The official further said that the work is expected to be completed within 18 months, excluding monsoon. The official further said that they have begun survey work to construct Mogra pumping station.

The reported stated that the civic body has floated a Rs 100 crore tender to widen the Mogra nullah and also planned diversions for it which will help with flooding of the subway, however, it will take another couple years to be completed.