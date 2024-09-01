Mumbai: BMC To Realign Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Tunnels, Bypassing Tribal Farmlands; Project Cost Surges By ₹250 Crore

Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Project: BMC's Phase 3 Expansion Costs Surge To ₹862 Cr | Vijay Gohil

The BMC will realign the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) tunnels by 600 meters to bypass tribal farmlands in Film City, Goregaon East. However, this adjustment in alignment will increase the original project cost of Rs. 6,301 crore by an additional Rs. 250 crore. The 4.7 km twin tunnels are planned to run beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) hills.

The 12.2 km road connecting the Western Express Highway at Goregaon to the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund is set to play a crucial role in alleviating congestion on major routes such as the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road, and Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road. The third phase of the project includes the construction of twin tunnels and a box tunnel beneath the SGNP and Film City. The twin tunnels will each extend 4.7 km, while the box tunnel will span 1.6 km. These tunnels are designed with a diameter of approximately 13 meters and will be dug to depths ranging from 20 to 160 meters. However, the project encountered challenges after the two tribal hamlets, Habale Pada and Nagar Mudi Pada, within Film City, strongly opposed the construction of the twin tunnels.

"Approximately 40 structures in Habale Pada within Film City will be affected by the tunnel construction. We have offered financial assistance of Rs. 9.50 lakh per household to support relocation. However, the residents have declined to move, as their current location is their only source of livelihood. Despite our efforts to negotiate over the past eight months, their refusal to relocate has necessitated a realignment of the tunnel shaft by 600 meters to the west. We are expediting this process because the tunnel boring machine (TBM) is scheduled to arrive from China in March 2025. Unfortunately, this realignment will increase the project's cost by Rs. 250 crore," said a senior civic official.

On July 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for the twin tunnel project. Excavation will be carried out using a tunnel boring machine (TBM). Civic officials have assured that the construction will not negatively impact the natural environment of the SGNP, including its vegetation, wildlife habitats, Aarey, and Tulsi lakes. The GMLR is planned in four phases, with some delays causing the total cost to rise to Rs. 14,000 crore. The project is expected to be completed by 2028. Once finished, this road will provide a seamless connection between the Eastern and Western suburbs, reducing travel time between Mulund and Goregaon from 75 minutes to just 25 minutes.