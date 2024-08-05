Mumbai: BMC To Lay New Sewerage Line In Malad-Goregaon |

Mumbai: After the inspection conducted by the BMC, following the residents' complaints about the deteriorating sewerage pipeline system in Malad and Goregaon, the civic body has decided to install a new sewerage line spanning approximately 12km.

The estimated cost of this project is projected to be between Rs58 and Rs60 crore. The ageing pipelines have caused sewer waste to emerge from manholes, prompting numerous health and sanitation complaints from residents.

The municipal administration is systematically replacing old pipelines across Mumbai, which has a 2,052-kilometer sewerage network, much of which is now dilapidated.

The BMC’s sewerage project includes upgrading and expanding the network in Malad, Goregaon, Kandivali, and Dahisar.

In the MHADA complex of Kandivali, for example, the existing old sewerage lines on roads 1, 2, and 3 will see an increase in carrying capacity with the installation of a 1,200-millimeter diameter sewerage line, which will be approximately 735 meters long.

In areas where traditional methods may disrupt traffic, such as the cemented road from 120 Feet Road in Lokhandwala to Vinay Tower 2 to Sant Gyaneshwar Chowk in Kandivali (East), the BMC will employ the micro tunnelling method.

Read Also Mumbai News: Dadysett Agiary Continues To Reel Under Sewage Water Inundation

This method will minimise traffic congestion while facilitating the installation of the new sewerage lines. The sewage department has embarked on an extensive project to lay new sewerage lines across Mumbai over the next two years. The administration is optimistic that these new installations will bring relief to the residents of the affected areas by mitigating the health and sanitation issues currently faced.