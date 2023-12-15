Mumbai: BMC Invites Bids For Sale Of Treated Sewage Water To Meet City's Non-Potable Needs | File

The BMC has invited an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the sale of treated sewage water for non-potable use. Around 2.13 crore litres of water treated in five sewage treatment plants in the city will be available for sale. The deadline for the submission of the bids will be January 2, 2024.

City's water problem

The BMC daily supplies 3,900 million litres of water to Mumbai, while the demand has reached upto 4,500 MLD. However, around 700 MLD of water is lost through theft and pilferage. While more than 60% of drinking water is wasted on other work such as cooking, bathing, washing cars etc. So, the civic body has now decided to sell the treated sewage water for non-potable purposes. The water treated at five sewage treatment plants (STP) at Colaba, Banganga - Walkeshwar, Charkop - Andheri west, Mahul and Videocon at Chembur west will be made available for sale by the BMC.

"The treated water is discharged into the sea, but we have plans to improve the conditions of marine life and save on potable water for citizens. After secondary treatment, the sewage water will not be discharged into the sea. The non-potable water can be sold to factories for secondary purposes. It can be used to wash godowns, at hospitals, botanical gardens and toilets. The interested company will be responsible for transporting the treated waste water collected from the sewage treatment plant (STP) location and should strictly use the same for non- potable purposes only," said a senior civic official.

For several decades, the city has relied only on rainfall through which water stock is collected in seven lakes. However, after the construction of Middle Vaitarna dam in 2012, no new project could be built for an alternate source of water. The civic body recently issued a tender for a desalination plant with a capacity of 200 ML of water daily at Manori in Malad.

Available quantity of treated sewage for sale (per day)

Colaba - 1 crores litres

Banganga - 10 lakhs litres

Charkop - 45 lakh litres

Mahul - 43 lakh litres

Videocon - 15 lakh litres