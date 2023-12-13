Navi Mumbai: Vashi Residents Complain Over Poor Quality Of Water Supply |

Navi Mumbai: Even as Navi Mumbaikars are raising concerns about insufficient water supply, some areas have been receiving contaminated water for the past 10 days. They complained that the water being received in full of worms which are visible to the human eye.

“We have been receiving contaminated water for the past few days now. We observed the water supply for some days and then raised the issue with NMMC water supply department,” a resident of Sector 10, Vashi said not wishing to be named.

“We thought that the water must have been contaminated due to filth in our overhead water tanks. Accordingly, we cleaned the water tanks using sodium hypochlorite and despite doing so we have been receiving contaminated water,” the resident added.

On observing for more days, the residents then called NMMC water department which acted swiftly and observed the water being supplied to the area. “The civic authorities are looking into the issue and we hope an early redressal of the same,” the resident said.

Health Issues Raised In Areas Receiving Contaminated Water

The water quality being received by the locals in the area has raised several health issues and say that they have been facing water shortage and added to that is poor quality of water. “We don’t know when this thing will over since we expect good quality of water supply to live a quality life,” they added.

When contacted, an official from NMMC’s water department said the residents were receiving contaminated water due to unclean overhead tanks, but now they are receiving safe water. “We are taking all the necessary precautions to see to it that the locals get safe drinking water,” the official added.