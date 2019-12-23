Mumbai: BMC to install video analytics software for disaster response, plans to install 5,000 more cameras

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be installing a new video analytics software which will identify disasters captured by the camera in real-time, this will alert the disaster management department's control room at earliest.
According to Hindustan Times, this will be done via machine learning, a computing technology through which systems analyse data patterns of the past to spot anomalies in a real-time feed. The software will be able to identify tree collapses, fires, building collapses, road accidents, fights on the road, and other abnormal images from among video footage received from these cameras.
The BMC is also planning to install 5,000 cameras across the city in next three months. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of the disaster management department, told the Hindustan Times, “We have written to the Maharashtra government as this project is already being done at the state disaster control room at Mantralaya. This will require coordination with the police and the traffic police, as some cameras among the new lot of 5,000 are being installed by the traffic or Mumbai Police."
The Disaster Management Cell was set up at the Municipal Head Office in 1999, with a specific aim of minimizing loss of life and property due to any dangerous situation that might occur anywhere within jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.
