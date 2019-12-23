Mumbai: BMC to install video analytics software for disaster response, plans to install 5,000 more cameras

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be installing a new video analytics software which will identify disasters captured by the camera in real-time, this will alert the disaster management department's control room at earliest.

According to Hindustan Times, this will be done via machine learning, a computing technology through which systems analyse data patterns of the past to spot anomalies in a real-time feed. The software will be able to identify tree collapses, fires, building collapses, road accidents, fights on the road, and other abnormal images from among video footage received from these cameras.