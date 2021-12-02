Mumbai: BMC to install QR code for establishments, organisations and shops with fully vaccinated staff

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to install QR code and logo outside establishments, organisations and shops where all staffers are fully vaccinated. For this, the respective establishments have to submit certificates stating they are completely safe and all staffers are fully vaccinated. Earlier, the BMC had installed the logo and QR code outside societies that are fully vaccinated. Officials said this campaign will start from next week, when the civic officials will seek details of staffers from establishments and organisations.

This comes on the heels of establishments and organisations opposing the fine of Rs 50,000 imposed by the civic body, if anyone is found flouting COVID-19 norms on their premises.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, said they had received several requests from establishments following which they held a meeting and decided to start the campaign from next week, when they will be seeking safe certificates from establishments, malls, organisations or shops.

“Since the new variant is more transmissible and infectious, strict measures had to be taken. We also learnt most Mumbaikars were flouting COVID norms, thereby increasing the chance of people getting infected. But now we have decided to install the logo with a QR code at the entry gate of the establishment, if their staffers or employees are fully vaccinated,” said Kakani. Moreover the QR code would help in verifying whether residents of housing societies and occupants of buildings and offices are fully vaccinated.

Viren Shah, President, Federation Of Retail Traders and Welfare Association (FRTWA), has welcomed the move as they cannot force the customers to be vaccinated.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 11:19 PM IST