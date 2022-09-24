Mumbai: BMC to hold TB, leprosy check drive from September 26

Depiction of a man with tuberculosis | Wikimedia Commons

The BMC will conduct a tuberculosis and leprosy detection campaign from September 26 to October 12. As part of the drive, healthcare workers will engage in doorstep visits to screen potential TB and leprosy patients.

Executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare said 40.34 lakh people from 9.86 lakh households will be screened by 2,829 healthcare workers, who will make case lists after personal visits.