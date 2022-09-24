e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC to hold TB, leprosy check drive from September 26

Mumbai: BMC to hold TB, leprosy check drive from September 26

Executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare said 40.34 lakh people from 9.86 lakh households will be screened.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 08:35 AM IST
article-image
Depiction of a man with tuberculosis | Wikimedia Commons

The BMC will conduct a tuberculosis and leprosy detection campaign from September 26 to October 12. As part of the drive, healthcare workers will engage in doorstep visits to screen potential TB and leprosy patients.

Executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare said 40.34 lakh people from 9.86 lakh households will be screened by 2,829 healthcare workers, who will make case lists after personal visits.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: BMC lines a nest to fix pothole menace, releases additional funds

Mumbai updates: BMC lines a nest to fix pothole menace, releases additional funds

Mumbai: BMC to hold TB, leprosy check drive from September 26

Mumbai: BMC to hold TB, leprosy check drive from September 26

Mumbai: Labourer killed under construction machine

Mumbai: Labourer killed under construction machine

Mumbai: Nearly 25 percent of citizens visiting civic hospitals for Non-Communicable Diseases...

Mumbai: Nearly 25 percent of citizens visiting civic hospitals for Non-Communicable Diseases...

Navi Mumbai: Green, blue, black umbrellas spread the message of cleanliness on Parsik Hill

Navi Mumbai: Green, blue, black umbrellas spread the message of cleanliness on Parsik Hill