Mumbai: BMC To Give Rabies Vaccination To 15K Dogs In 5 Days

Mumbai: BMC To Give Anti Rabies Vaccination To 15K Dogs In 5 Days | FP Photo

The BMC has set a target to administer anti-rabies vaccines to 15,000 stray dogs in five days, starting from February 26. The civic body has undertaken the initiative in collaboration with Worldwide Veterinary Services–Mission Rabies (WVS-MR). The drive will be launched in the presence of several animal welfare organisations at the Juhu beach today (Saturday). The initiative is the BMC's step towards fulfilling its pledge of vaccinating around 1.3 lakh (70%) stray dogs out of their total population by March.

The Anti Rabies Vaccination Campaign

The mass vaccination campaign will be conducted in ten wards by a team of trained professionals equipped with safe and effective rabies vaccines. International volunteers, dogcatcher teams, students of Mumbai Veterinary College, members of NGOs and local feeders will also participate in the mega drive. Each team will consist of a vaccinator (veterinary nurse), a handler (trained veterinary assistant), a net catcher and data collector.

BMC veterinary department and Deonar Abattoir general manager Dr Kalampasha Pathan said, “We will be taking the help of local feeders and volunteers to catch the stray dog. The vaccinated animal will have a marking on its forehead. Control rooms have also been set up in the K-West (Vile Parle, Andheri West) and M-East (Govandi, Mankhurd) wards. These areas will also have vaccines, related materials and storage equipment.”

Rabies

Rabies is a preventable viral disease often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. The virus infects the central nervous system of mammals and can even lead to death. According to the 2014 census, there are 95,000 stray dogs in the city. However, the number has doubled in the last eight years and just 30% of canines are vaccinated.