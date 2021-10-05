Mumbai: BMC to award certificates to housing societies with 100% vaccinated residents

Setting a target of 100 per cent vaccination in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come up with an innovative idea of awarding certificates to housing societies in which all the residents are fully vaccinated.

According to the BMC, a certificate will be awarded to the residential buildings with 100 per cent vaccinated residents which they need to display it at the entrance gate. Each certificate will also represent a unique QR code that will provide information of all the nearby vaccination centre in their areas.

Suresh Kakani - additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health in the BMC said that this whole initiative has been named as 'My Society My Responsibility' likening to the 'Majhi Kutumb Majhi Zababdari' (My Family My Responsibility) campaign which they had launched last year to spread awareness about mask usage.

"This campaign will help us to identify the residential buildings that are fully vaccinated and will help us to reach out to them that will have residents that are yet to take a dose of their vaccine," Kakani told FPJ on Tuesday.

He said that all the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) and Assistant Municipal Commissioners have been directed to collect details of all the housing societies in their areas following which these certificates will be handed out to them.

"The ward office will collect the details of vaccination from all the beneficiaries following which it will be verified by us and only after that we will be handing out the certificates to them," said Kakani.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 12:36 AM IST