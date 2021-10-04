COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC introduces logo with QR Codes to identify fully-vaccinated buildings

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation released a QR code and logo today that will be displayed outside the gates of buildings like society, office signifying its ‘Fully Vaccinated’ status.

The QR Codes shall help in verifying that residents of housing societies and occupants of buildings and offices are fully vaccinated.

Two weeks ago, Aaditya Thackeray had requested the Mumbai Civic Body to design this code during a review meeting to tackle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, increase COVID-19 vaccination and control vector-borne diseases.

Meanwhile, 86 per cent of the people in the city have developed antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to the recent findings of the fifth sero-survey conducted by the BMC.

Among those who are partially or fully vaccinated, the number of those with antibodies is 90 per cent, while 80 per cent of the unvaccinated too, have antibodies. However, there is not a variety of antibodies that have developed in people overall and herd immunity has not been attained so far, civic officials and doctors have cautioned.

We are pushing towards ‘Fully Vaccinated Maharashtra,’ which begins with each household, society, office being fully vaccinated. On my request, BMC released a QR code & logo today that will be displayed outside the gates of buildings, signifying its ‘Fully Vaccinated’ status! pic.twitter.com/82hUc38K7R — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Monday reported 341 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 7,44,730. 520 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 7,21,571. Now, there are 4532 active cases in the city.

City recorded 2 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,127 as per data released by the city's civic body.

The doubling rate on Mumbai has slightly declined to 1154 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 40 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 08:53 PM IST