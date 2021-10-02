In photos: Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray calls for use of EVs, launches Green Mumbai Drive Rally

The government wants that electrical vehicles should be affordable and under the recently announced EV Policy 2021 has announced a slew of incentives, said Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday at the launch of the first-ever Green Mumbai Drive rally of EVs covering a distance of almost 100 km in the city. The rally was organised by Adani Electricity.

"The Maharashtra Government is promoting e mobility and is focusing on the development of infrastructure including charging stations at the parking lots and residential apartments and availability of batteries," he added.

Aditya emphasised the need for awareness about the use of EVs especially about range- how much KM it can run after a full charged battery. He said such rallies can be organised between Mumbai and Pune, Mumbai and Nashik, Pune and Kolhapur that will bring much more clarity about the range.

“The government hopes more and more people to use EV, they should become affordable and its availability should increase. Against the backdrop of rising fuel prices, EVs are the best option. It is also an ecologically friendly option,” said Aaditya.

Aaditya admitted that with the demand for EVs rising the demand for charging points is also surging. “However, the charging points will be available in residential buildings, Malls, parking lots and other places as the state government has provided incentives in the EV Policy,” he noted.

