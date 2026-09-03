Mumbai: BMC Tightens Air Pollution Rules For Construction Projects, Makes Developers Liable For Violations

New BMC conditions require developers and architects to take responsibility for implementing prescribed air pollution controls at construction sites | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 3, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced stricter conditions for building approvals, making developers and architects responsible for complying with air pollution mitigation measures at construction sites.

The civic body, through a circular issued on September 2, has directed its zonal staff to incorporate additional conditions while granting Intimation of Disapproval (IOD) and approving amended building plans.

The move follows directions issued by the High Power Committee (HPC) constituted to monitor compliance with measures aimed at preventing and controlling air pollution in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The circular states that the new conditions have been introduced in view of directions issued during various HPC meetings and to address negligence by project proponents in implementing air pollution mitigation measures. The civic administration has also obtained the Municipal Commissioner’s approval for incorporating the conditions into building plan approvals.

Developers Face Liability For Violations

Under the new condition applicable to IODs, a registered undertaking from the architect/licensed surveyor and developer will be required, making them responsible for non-compliance with any stop-work notice issued because of failure to implement prescribed air pollution mitigation measures.

The undertaking will also make them liable for action, including suspension of the licence and revocation of development permission under Regulation 12 of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034.

The circular further specifies that any unauthorised work undertaken after the issuance of a stop-work notice will attract a penalty equivalent to 100% of the premium rates, irrespective of any concession available under the regulation under which the development is proposed.

Conditions Extended To Amended Plans

The same undertaking has been made mandatory for amended plans, with the architect/licensed surveyor and developer required to submit and adhere to the condition.

The BMC’s latest action follows the Bombay High Court’s directions in the suo motu PIL concerning air pollution in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The HPC subsequently held several meetings and issued directions to concerned departments and authorities, with construction and demolition activities receiving particular attention.

The circular refers to the fourth HPC meeting held on March 18, 2026, and the fifth meetings held on April 4 and 6, 2026, besides various directions recorded in HPC minutes.

Officials Directed To Enforce Rules

The BMC has directed all Deputy Chief Engineers and other concerned building proposal officials across the city to ensure incorporation and implementation of the new conditions while granting IODs and amended plan approvals.

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“Construction in a city like Mumbai is already challenging with multiple permissions required. Making the rules more stringent will only make the process more complex and delay projects. We are not against regulation, but the recommendations of the high-power committee should be implemented in a way that balances the interests of both developers and the corporation. A delegation will soon meet the Commissioner to discuss this,” said a senior developer on condition of anonymity.

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