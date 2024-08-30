Mumbai: BMC Tells HC It Distributed 611 Tonnes Of White Clay Free Of Cost To Promote Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idols

Eco-Friendly Ganesh: BMC Reports To HC That 611 Tonnes Of White Clay Was Distributed |

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has informed the Bombay High Court that it has procured 611 tonnes of white clay (shaadu) and distributed free of cost to idol makers to encourage them to make eco-friendly Ganpati idols. In addition, the BMC has said it is promoting eco-friendly makers' business and trying to supply the same through online delivery platforms.

The civic body filed the affidavit before the high court in response to a PIL by Thane-based Rohit Joshi and others, including nine clay-based and small scale craftsman of idols, seeking strict implementation of the 2020 Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines imposing a ban on use of Plaster of Paris (PoP) for religious idols to be immersed in water. The plea, filed through advocate Ronita Bhattacharya, contends that the actions undertaken by the authorities to enforce the Guidelines are “farcical measures designed only to pay lip-service to the provisions of the Guidelines”.

Justifying slow implementation of the guidelines, the BMC has claimed that considering the scale of massive celebrations of the Ganpati Festival in the city, the attraction for large Idols and the livelihood of a large number of people dependent on the same, it has “decided to implement the said guideline in a phase wise manner”.

The BMC has claimed that it has issued guidelines to the idol makers, Ganesh mandals and its officers concerned to follow CPCB guidelines for making eco-friendly Idols and its immersion. “An undertaking is taken from such applicants to comply with guidelines. An appeal was made to all, within BMC jurisdiction, to immerse the Gharguti/Household Ganesha idol in an artificial lake,” read an affidavit filed by deputy municipal commissioner Prashant Sakpale.

Additionally the BMC has made provision of Rs20 lakh per zone for procurement of white clay. It has procured 611 tonnes of shaadu. which has been distributed free of cost to idol makers. Further, the BMC has said it has increased artificial ponds from 191 to 204 from 2023 to 2024.

Eco Bappa App has been created by the BMC to provide information to the public about artificial ponds in their areas.

“Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is endeavouring to promote the business of eco-friendly idol makers by providing information and supply of eco-friendly idols through social media such as Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy, Big Basket, Instagram, co-operative store etc. based on new technology,” the affidavit adds.

The PIL is likely to be heard on Friday, August 30, by a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar.