Mumbai: BMC takes steps to right skewed project, engineer ratio

Mumbai: The rising infrastructure projects in the city have over-burdened the already short-staffed civic engineers. So the number of posts in the BMC should be increased as per the current requirements, demanded the Municipal Engineers Union. Accordingly, the civic authority will now appoint a consultant to study the requirement of the number of engineers in the Municipal Corporation.

BMC employs qualified engineers

Currently, the BMC employs 3,500 engineers with technical departments such as roads, water, water supply projects, storm water drains, sewerage operations, solid waste management, development plan, building proposals, planning and development, mechanical and electrical and city engineers. The number of infrastructure projects and other works in the city has increased in the past few years. The BMC has also undertaken a mega project such as concretisation of roads, Upgradation of Sewerage treatment plant, desalination plant etc. From road repairs to buildings in everything, engineers play a crucial role, but the engineers in technical and mechanical departments are still short-staffed and require more manpower, argued engineers.

Engineer to fill in vacancy gaps

The issue was discussed in a recent meeting held with the Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. "Since the vacant posts are not filled from the past one year, the engineers are always overburdened. The BMC should not only fill the vacant posts but also increase the number of posts as the infrastructure project and work has increased," said Sainath Rajadhyaksha, executive chairman of Municipal Engineers Union. A consultant will be appointed to study if the civic body requires more engineers and the report is expected in three months, said civic sources. However, Joint Commissioner Milan Sawant did not respond to the call. As per the engineers union around 380 posts are vacant in the BMC and an agency has been appointed to fill the posts.