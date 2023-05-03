Mumbai: BMC takes steps to eliminate mosquitoes | Representative image

Mumbai: BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has appealed to various governmental and non-governmental agencies to co-operate with the municipality’s Pesticide Department to eliminate mosquitoes from their premises.

He has also appealed to the agencies to make arrangements of yearly funding for this purpose.

Pre-monsoon measures

The Pesticide Department, which is part of the BMC’s Health Department, has already started taking pre-monsoon measures to curb mosquitoes. As part of the campaign, representatives from various agencies – including the state and central Public Works Departments, Central Railway, Western Railway, MHADA, MMRDA, Mumbai Airport, Mumbai Port trust, Navy, Air Force, BEST, Mumbai Metro and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre – were called for a meeting in the BMC’s headquarters.

Additional Municipal Commissioner, Western Suburbs, Shravan Hardikar, Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Kruhade and Executive Health Officer Mangala Gomare were present at the meeting, over which Chahal presided.

The BMC has appealed to the agencies to destroy scrap material and clean water tanks on the terraces of their buildings.

According to the municipality, there are 28,885 water tanks in 67 governmental and non-governmental agencies in Mumbai.

Chahal appealed to the agencies to cooperate with the BMC and follow the instructions given by the local wards.

The BMC is also implementing a campaign to restrict leptospirosis from this year. It has collected names of the places where maximum water accumulates. Local BMC wards are using rat killing pills in the areas that reported lepto cases.