BMC invites request for proposal for Mumbai Parking interface software | FPJ

Mumbai: The BMC has invited a request for proposal (RFP) for a Mumbai Parking interface software. The software will create a central database of all the off-street and on-street parking facilities in the city. This will help the citizens to identify parking options available at public parking lots and at places of other organisations such as malls, BEST depots etc.

In order to improve the parking infrastructure in the city, the BMC has prepared a parking management plan. It included survey and GIS mapping at all 24 wards to identify parking and no-parking zones. With the help of a proposed integrated IT system, the BMC seeks to implement a Parking Management solution to improve parking operations, optimise usage of the available parkingfacility and enhance the overall functioning of streets in the city.

How it will be helpful to citizens

Accordingly, data of parking spaces at various state and central organisations in the city, including MMRDA and BPT, BEST depots, malls and off-street and on-street parking lots of the BMC across the city will be incorporated in the software interface. The interface will allow citizens to book these parking slots at any of the facilities. The app will also enable a link-up with residential and commercial establishments that want to open their parking facilities to motorists who are visiting areas near their location.

P. Velarasu, additional municipal commissioner(projects) said, "It is a big intervention where all the available parking lots of BMC and all government organisations like MMRDA, Port Trust and road side parking and also private housing societies parkingavailable for parking will be brought under a single software interface. This will be a game changer as the public will be able to get lots of information about all parking lots available all over Mumbai 24 x 7 in their mobile and other gadgets. Like overseas where you book your parking slot before you reach. All payments can also be made online without much human interface."

First phase:

As per the civic official, in the first phase it would include only off-street parking equivalent car space (ECS), which would cover 32 locations as Public parking lots and 29 locations under the 17 civic wards in the city.

Second phase:

The second phase would include on-street ECS of 65 existing locations and the 530 proposed locations in four wards. In the third phase 3,551 locations of pay and park general and residential will be available, but it is yet to be finalised since the BMC has not received the no objection certificate from the Mumbai Traffic police department. The phase four is mainly for the upcoming ECS in future.

Off-street parking: * pre-booking facility for a window of 2 hours available only for off-street parking. * Users can book the slot using the online payment option. * Notification shall be sent to the user 15 mins before the end of the duration. * Payment of fee can be done at the exit and penalty will be charged if the user exceeds the stipulated duration.



On-street parking: * No pre booking facility available for on street parking.* A list of locations with their slot availability will be visible to the user as soon as the user reaches within the periphery of 200 meters.* An option of online or cash payment would be available to the user.