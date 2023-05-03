BMC building lit up in colours of Poland flag to mark its Constitution Day

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 03, 2023
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on Wednesday was lit up in the colours of the national flag of Poland to mark its Constitution Day
The day is celebrated to mark the declaration of the Polish Constitution on May 3, 1791
BMC lit up its building in the colours of the flag which is white and red
The building will resemble the Poland national flag from 7pm till 12pm on Wednesday
The Constitution Day is considered one of the most important achievements in the history of Poland, despite being in effect for only a year, until the Russo-Polish War of 1792
