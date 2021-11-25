Mumbai: BMC successfully holds special health camp for transgenders

In a first, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday successfully conducted a day-long health check-up

workshop and camp for the transgenders in the city to gauge the prevalence of hypertension, diabetes, obesity and other health-related issues.

According to senior officials from BMC's public health department, there is an urgent need to create awareness related to health issues amongst them as many transgenders are immunocompromised and are at a greater risk of infection.

Appreciating the Mumbai civic body's initiative, Priya Patil, a member of the Kinnar Maa Trust. said: “This initiative by the BMC will bring about a positive change among our community, especially related to mental health and other health issues. There are around 70,000 to 80,000 transgenders in Mumbai city and suburbs, out of which many suffer from such lifestyle diseases or illness caused due to depression."

“The stigma related to being transgender affects the mental health of many from our community. Due to this many of us start suffering from depression and fall into various addictions,” added Patil.

While addressing the transgender community during the workshop, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health) Suresh Kakakni, spoke on issues pertaining to infectious diseases, taking up jobs that are not harmful to the body and consulting psychologists for therapy from time to time.

In the workshop held at Jolly Gymkhana in Ghatkopar, Kakani spoke about how people usually have misleading thoughts about one's health conditions which results in overthinking and leading to mental illness.

He also spoke about visiting hospitals and having regular health checkups. Through programs like Atma Nibhar Yojna, Kakani asserted that the BMC is taking initiatives towards helping the transgender community. He also encouraged them to fearlessly approach any BMC hospital in case of illnesses. He assured that the BMC would come together and work towards helping the transgender community.

“We discussed the gender budget with the BMC officials and they have assured us that a budget for the transgender community is underway,” said Patil.

At the workshop, transgenders were counselled regarding various topics such as a balanced diet, diabetes, psychological disorders, HIV, alcoholism and rehabilitation.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 09:35 PM IST