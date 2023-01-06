Mumbai: BMC starts resurfacing of 200 km roads in city; Chahal steps in to avoid inconvenience to vehicular movement | Shutterstock.com

The BMC has started resurfacing work of 200 km of roads in the city under the "Mumbai Beautification Project".

Chahal instructs BMC officers to avoid inconvenience to vehicular movement

Civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal directed the officials of the road department to coordinate with the traffic police in such areas to avoid inconvenience to vehicular movement. He took a review of the beautification work on Friday evening.

Other works under the project

Under the project, around 500 works have begun across the city. It includes traffic island beautification, painting murals on walls, lighting of beaches and gardens and beautification of forts. In addition to this, 10,000 toilets would be constructed in slum areas. The State Government aims to complete the project by March 2023. So, a weekly review meeting is been conducted by the civic administrator. The Additional, Deputy and Assistant Commissioners also attended the online meeting.

The estimated cost of the beautification project is Rs1,705 crore, while Rs 500 crore has been allocated for resurfacing roads.

"The resurfacing of 200 km of roads will be done in the first phase in the next three months wherein the top layer of roads only would be resurfaced," said the civic official. There is 2,050km of roads in the city, of which 1,000km have been concretised and the remaining are in the process of concretisation work phase-wise.

Mr Chahal also instructed the officials to regularly get the roads cleaned, arrange effective lighting where the beautification work is carried out, remove illegal posters and banners defacing the city, public toilets should be kept open 24x7 and should be cleaned regularly and beautify important places for the celebration of Republic day on January 26, said the civic official.

The BMC has also appointed a vigilance committee at the ward and zonal levels to ensure that the work of the beautification project’ progresses as per the deadline.