 Mumbai: BMC staff quarters redevelopment cost escalates by ₹90 Cr
SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 12:01 AM IST
Mumbai: BMC staff quarters redevelopment cost escalates by ₹90 Cr | File Photo

Mumbai: Owing to the delay in the redevelopment of conservancy workers' quarters across the city, the project cost has escalated by ₹89.41 crore from its initial cost of ₹382.66 crore. Under Ashray Yojana, the proposal to develop such quarters at Pragati Nagar and Mitha Nagar in Goregaon West was approved nearly two years back.

BJP and Congress leaders have vehemently objected to the cost escalation. Vinod Mishra, ex-BJP corporator said, “The redevelopment of quarters should be completed within a given time. We want to know the reasons for the cost escalation. Was the actual cost of the project not worked out when it was in the planning stage.”

Ravi Raja: How can the cost of the project escalate before starting the work?

Ravi Raja, former opposition leader of the BMC, said, “How can the cost of the project escalate before starting the work? This shows they have not worked on (the plan) properly.” However, a civic official clarified that due to increase in the construction area, the cost has also risen by 17.96%. Also, the construction period has been extended to 30 months instead of 24 months.

There are 46 quarters of the BMC's conservancy workers in the city. Of them, 36 quarters will be redeveloped under Ashray Yojana. In 2021, the BMC’s standing committee had cleared proposals for redevelopment of quarters in Chirag Nagar (N ward), Lions Garden (L ward), Amrapali Building (S ward), Gaikwad Nagar (T ward), and Mitha Nagar and Pragati Nagar (P-South).

Accordingly, 1,104 rooms of 300 sq ft and 172 rooms of 600 sq ft will be constructed in Pragati Nagar and Mitha Nagar. The work has been allotted to M/s Skyway infraprojects Pvt Ltd.

