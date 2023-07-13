Mumbai: BMC Spends ₹3L Per Day On Beach Cleaning

Monsoon is posing a major problem for the BMC with regard to maintaining cleanliness of the city’s beaches. The civic body spend crores of rupees every year to keep beaches clean. Not only visitors litter, but the sea itself throws back garbage.

There are seven beaches in Mumbai and thousands of people visit them. “We are spending ₹3 lakh daily to keep the beaches clean, but it is a Herculean task,” an official said. Citizens like Advocate Afroz Shah and volunteers of the Afroz Shah Foundation have been cleaning the beach at Versova and other places. “However, the BMC itself should do much more to educate people about the dangers of dumping waste into the sea,” an activist said.

Mumbai's long coastline

Mumbai has 34 kilometer long coastline. During monsoon many people visit Nariman Point, Worli, Juhu, Bandstand and Dadar Chowpatty. Some private institutes contribute to beach cleaning but that is not sufficient. Every day, hundred metric garbage comes ashore from the sea; citizens also throw plastics like one-time-use packets on the beaches because of which beaches need cleaning daily.

An Officer related to Solid Waste Management (SWM) department said, "Around 250 metric ton garbage has been collected from the beaches every day. But sometimes during the monsoon season around 400 metric ton garbage floats on beaches. A huge amount of garbage accumulates on Versova, Juhu and Aksa beaches."

Many people visit the beach in Khar- Santacruz along the coast which is known as Chimbai/ Waringpada.

Chimbai/Waringpada land

According to BMC, it appoints separate agency in every ward to collect garbage. It appoints 30-40 people to keep beaches like Juhu and Versova clean. BMC pays money to agency not on amount of garbage they lift. Assistant Engineers and Sub engineers monitor their work.

Every day garbage collection

Girgaon - 4 tone

Dadar Mahim - 40 ton,

Juhu - 100 tone,

Versova - 120 ton,

Madh Marve - 7 ton,

Gorai 5 - ton,

Chimbai - 10 ton garbage