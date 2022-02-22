Mumbai beach beautification project: BMC to construct coastal walkway by sea, between Nariman Bhat Jetty to P Balu beachfront

As part of its beach beautification project, BMC's G /south ward (Prabhadevi, Worli, Lower Parel) will construct a "Coastal walkway/pathway" or a walkway by the sea connecting part of beachfront between Nariman Bhat Jetty in Worli near Koliwada to P Balu beachfront in Prabhadevi. The project which is expected to connect the two beaches joining the missing link of over 200 metres will cost Rs 96 lakhs to the civic coffers.

With a view to adding yet another tourist spot and boosting tourism in the financial capital, the Mumbai civic body has been working to beautify and upgrade various projects across the city. Earlier this month Tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray opened up a viewing deck at Dadar Chaityabhoomi.

Elaborating on the project, Sharad Ughade, Assistant Municipal Commissioner (G/south ward) said, "Under our ongoing beach beautification project we are beautifying Nariman Bhat Jetty in Worli near Koliwada and P Balu beachfront in Prabhadevi which were earlier in a very bad state. Especially the Nariman Bhat Jetty which was surrounded by a garbage dump created by the nearby slums, the area is a major Ganesh idol immersion site, still, it gradually turned into a major garbage spot of the area. The area was not just cleaned but was also beautified creating various public utilities and recreational spaces."

Under the first phase of the beautification project on Nariman Bhat Jetty, the civic body has already constructed a viewing deck over an existing old StormWater Drain (SWD) outfall. The viewing deck gives an uninterrupted view of the sea, the skyline and the Bandra Worli Sealink. Besides this, they have constructed a Multisports court, the entire area and slum settlements adjacent to the beach was painted according to the aquamarine theme to bring uniformity or to get a thematic look to the area.

Talking to the Free Press Journal Ughade added: "In the next phase we will construct a connector or a walkway connecting the two beaches. Earlier locals and tourists had to take a detour to go from one beach to another. We realised there was a missing link available which will make it easier to travel from Nariman Bhat Jetty to P Balu beachfront."

Besides this the civic body has designed and proposed a Gym and a library (with internet connectivity) set up in cargo containers on the P Balu beach, there will be a seating area with chessboard, apart from that there will be seating area for visitors and tourists too.

"The beautified area on Nariman Bhat Jetty was visited by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray. The concept and execution was appreciated by the ministers and it encouraged the team which worked on the project. The cost towards the connector/walkway will be under the BMC, remaining work will be done through CSR," said another official from G south ward.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 09:35 PM IST