 Mumbai: BMC Set To Get 48 Cars For Mayor & Other Elected Representatives On Lease At ₹12 Cr For 5 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Set To Get 48 Cars For Mayor & Other Elected Representatives On Lease At ₹12 Cr For 5 Years

Mumbai: BMC Set To Get 48 Cars For Mayor & Other Elected Representatives On Lease At ₹12 Cr For 5 Years

The BMC will lease 48 vehicles for five years at a cost of ₹12 crore, including 14 cars for the incoming mayor, deputy mayor and committee chairpersons. Deputy Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar said the move was needed as earlier official vehicles were reassigned. The civic body will only bear driver and fuel costs under the new lease model.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
BMC Headquarters | File Picture

Mumbai: The Deputy Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar (Solid Waste Management) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that the BMC will acquire 48 cars on lease for 5 years, which includes 14 cars for the elected representatives, such as the incoming mayor, deputy mayor and chairpersons of various committees.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the 48 vehicles will be acquired on a lease at Rs. 12 crore for five years, wherein the average monthly rent would be Rs. 42,000 per vehicle. Hybrid Innova cars will be given to the incoming mayor and deputy mayor, while Scorpios will be given to the chairpersons of various committees, the leader of the house, the leader of the opposition and BMC officials. These vehicles will arrive about 8 to 10 days before the mayor and other chairpersons are sworn in, Dighavkar added.

Read Also
BMC Registers FIRs Over Illegal Hoardings In South Mumbai
article-image

"It would be embarrassing if top officials of the BMC do not have good vehicles to travel in" he said to HT. The move was necessary as the vehicles earlier allotted to the mayor and heads of various standing committees are now being used by other officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Dighavkar added "A new lease model is being tried out where the BMC will only pay for the drivers and fuel, while the agency, that leased the cars, will look after the maintainance"

FPJ Shorts
Novak Djokovic Sparks Controversy After Almost Hitting Ball Kid In Frustration During Australian Open 2026 Match; Video
Novak Djokovic Sparks Controversy After Almost Hitting Ball Kid In Frustration During Australian Open 2026 Match; Video
Who Was Lula Lahfah? Indonesian Influencer Suffering From Kidney Stone Dies At 26; Here To Know Everything
Who Was Lula Lahfah? Indonesian Influencer Suffering From Kidney Stone Dies At 26; Here To Know Everything
Mumbai: BMC Set To Get 48 Cars For Mayor & Other Elected Representatives On Lease At ₹12 Cr For 5 Years
Mumbai: BMC Set To Get 48 Cars For Mayor & Other Elected Representatives On Lease At ₹12 Cr For 5 Years
Bigg Boss Fame Rubina Dilaik & Hina Khan To Join 'The 50'? Farah Khan Announces Rs 50 Lakh Twist Ahead Of Grand Premiere
Bigg Boss Fame Rubina Dilaik & Hina Khan To Join 'The 50'? Farah Khan Announces Rs 50 Lakh Twist Ahead Of Grand Premiere

The earlier standing committee of the BMC suggested buying 23 cars for the mayor and the chairpersons for Rs. 3 crores in 2023, but as per the electric vehicle policy backed by then environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, a Tata Nexon was taken in lease for the mayor in 2021.

Read Also
India's Electric Vehicle Sales Hit 2.3 Million In 2025; Market Share Rises To 8%
article-image

The BMC had reclaimed the official vehicles of the mayor and various committee chairpersons four years ago after their tenures ended, with the cars, mostly Scorpios, subsequently reassigned to other BMC officials.

Reacting to the proposal to lease 48 vehicles, former mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration should ideally have left such decisions to the newly elected representatives.

Pednekar said "This could be a parting decision as the administration has been taking all the decisions on their own for the last five years"

Pednekar added that while a few committee chairpersons had earlier been provided leased vehicles, mayors had never been allotted cars on lease.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC Set To Get 48 Cars For Mayor & Other Elected Representatives On Lease At ₹12 Cr For 5...
Mumbai: BMC Set To Get 48 Cars For Mayor & Other Elected Representatives On Lease At ₹12 Cr For 5...
VIDEO: Actor Kamaal R Khan's Face Fully Covered With Black Cloth As Mumbai Cops Escort Him Out Of...
VIDEO: Actor Kamaal R Khan's Face Fully Covered With Black Cloth As Mumbai Cops Escort Him Out Of...
Mumbai: Tricolour To Fly High Over Arabian Sea On Republic Day; Hundreds Of Boats To Pay A Salute In...
Mumbai: Tricolour To Fly High Over Arabian Sea On Republic Day; Hundreds Of Boats To Pay A Salute In...
Free Treat Awaits Lollapalooza Fans Taking A Train To Mahalaxmi Station; Mumbaikars Get Welcomed...
Free Treat Awaits Lollapalooza Fans Taking A Train To Mahalaxmi Station; Mumbaikars Get Welcomed...
'Very Vague, Not Useful': Commuters React To Timings Of AC Locals Set To Hit Mumbai's Harbour Line...
'Very Vague, Not Useful': Commuters React To Timings Of AC Locals Set To Hit Mumbai's Harbour Line...