 BMC Registers FIRs Over Illegal Hoardings In South Mumbai
The BMC has registered FIRs against unknown persons for unauthorised hoardings and advertisements in Gamdevi, Malabar Hill and DB Marg areas. During a two-day drive in D Ward, 41 illegal banners were removed. The civic body urged citizens to report violations via helpline 1916 or official platforms.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 11:49 PM IST
Mumbai: In its crackdown against unauthorised advertisements and hoardings across the city, the BMC Licensing department has registered First Information Report (FIR) against unknown persons in Gamdevi, Malabar Hill and DB Marg police stations, for erection billboards and advertisement posters on electrical poles and public places without permissions.

Laws Invoked For Action

Action has been taken under Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995, and Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888.

Drive Across D Ward

A drive was conducted on January 21 and 22, covering prominent roads and localities in the D Ward, including Peddar Road, Pandita Ramabai Marg, Bhulabhai Desai Marg, Walkeshwar, Malabar Hill, Dr Dadasaheb Bhadkamkar Marg, Maulana Shaukat Ali Marg, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg and Raja Rammohan Roy Marg. A total of 41 illegal banners displayed on electric poles and public places were removed.

High Court Directions Reiterated

BMC officials reiterated that as per the Bombay High court directions, displaying any hoarding, banner or poster in public places within the limits of the municipal corporation without permission is strictly prohibited. Advertisements on public roads, footpaths, electric poles or other public properties require prior approval from the BMC.

Citizens Urged To Report

Appealing to citizens to support the drive, the BMC urged residents to report unauthorised hoardings and banners by calling the toll-free number 1916. Complaints can also be lodged through the BMC’s official website www.mcgm.gov.in and its social media handle @mybmc.

