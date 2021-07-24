Mumbai: BMC seals food mall in Malad for flouting Covid safety rules

During a surprise visit at a food mall, D-Mart, in Malad link road on Saturday, the officials found more than 500 to 600 customers present inside the premises. The BMC then sealed the place for flouting Covid safety protocols. The store management has been given a three-day deadline to file a reply, failing which the BMC will register an FIR and revoke their license.

As per the guidelines, departmental stores and supermarkets have been allowed to operate with 50% capacity and by maintaining social distancing. Many of its staffers were also seen without masks and gloves.

“We received several complaints of overcrowding inside the store earlier this month. We then sent a warning to the store management to adhere to the protocols,” said Makarand Dagadkhair, assistant municipal commissioner of P-north ward.

“However, they did not adhere to the rules. On Saturday, when we carried out a sudden check, we found at least 600 people inside the store. We sought an explanation from them and asked them why their license shouldn’t be revoked. Our next step entirely depends on them,” he said.

In March, its outlet in Andheri (E) was sealed for overcrowding.