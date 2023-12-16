Mumbai: BMC Removes 1,042 Metric Tons Of Debris & Waste

BMC headquarters | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has removed 1,042 metric tons of debris and 139 metric tons of waste through a deep cleaning drive in the city between December 3 to 15. The drive for this weekend will be conducted in Byculla, Parel, Ghatkopar and Chembur on Sunday morning.

Around 3,700 civic workers were deployed for the drive including JCB - 33, dumper -148, compactor 21, water tanker 69, suction machine - 06, firex machine - 71, litter picker machine 03, road sweeping machine - 09 and misting machine 07. The civic workers removed abandoned vehicles and unauthorized advertising boards. It also includes cleaning of public toilets and employees' colonies, and paying attention to parks and gardens, cleaning roads and footpaths.

On December 17 - Sunday, in the presence of the chief minister Eknath Shinde the drive will start at 7 am at Amrut Nagar Circle in Ghatkopar, followed by Kamraj Nagar, Rajawadi hospital, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar garden, Tilak Nagar, Bhairav Nath mandir and will end at Maharana Pratap Chowk in Byculla. Last week, deep cleaning was undertaken in Juhu, Chembur, Ghatkopar and Kandivali. Shinde himself participated in the drive and washed roads at Vile Parle using water spray. He also visited Kandivali Thakur Complex and Ramabai Nagar at Ghatkopar, where he cleaned roads and footpaths with high-pressure spray.

Following the directive of the chief minister, the BMC has undertaken a deep cleaning drive in one ward of every civic zone every Saturday since December 3. The drive will be implemented for the next two months. The additional manpower is deployed for the drive to ensure each of the lanes is cleaned properly. The BMC has also decided to appoint marshals to prevent illegal parking across the city.