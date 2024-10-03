 Mumbai: BMC Reinstates 96 Suspended Employees Facing Criminal And Corruption Charges Ahead Of Elections, RTI Reveals
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Reinstates 96 Suspended Employees Facing Criminal And Corruption Charges Ahead Of Elections, RTI Reveals

Mumbai: BMC Reinstates 96 Suspended Employees Facing Criminal And Corruption Charges Ahead Of Elections, RTI Reveals

The BMC's recent RTI reply reveals that 96 civic employees suspended due to criminal and corruption charges were reinstated in March. While 19 of these has pending criminal cases, the remaining 77 are implicated under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 06:46 AM IST
article-image
BMC office | File image

Mumbai: The BMC's recent RTI reply reveals that 96 civic employees suspended due to criminal and corruption charges were reinstated in March. While 19 of these has pending criminal cases, the remaining 77 are implicated under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Since 2020, the BMC has conducted five suspension review meetings, with the latest on March 27, 2024, resulting in the reinstatement of 96 suspended employees, according to RTI documents obtained by activist Jeetendra Ghadge.

Among the reinstated, 77 were accused of corruption, with 28 placed in the engineering department, 13 in chief engineer roles within solid waste management, nine under the licensing superintendent, and five in the health department.

Additional reinstated employees were placed in various positions, including different ward offices, Cooper Hospital, Sion Hospital, the tax assessor's office, the fire brigade, the water, garden and the markets department.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BK Birla College Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Gandhian Studies Centre's Peace March On Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary
Mumbai: BK Birla College Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Gandhian Studies Centre's Peace March On Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary
Navratri 2024 Fasting Rules: Dos And Don'ts To Follow; Know What Foods To Eat And What To Avoid During Fast
Navratri 2024 Fasting Rules: Dos And Don'ts To Follow; Know What Foods To Eat And What To Avoid During Fast
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 49-Year-Old IT Professional Duped Of ₹1.16 Crore In Share Market Investment Scam In Just 4 Days, Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 49-Year-Old IT Professional Duped Of ₹1.16 Crore In Share Market Investment Scam In Just 4 Days, Case Registered
Thane: Special POCSO Court Sentences 32-Year-Old Man To Life Imprisonment For Raping His Own Minor Daughter Multiple Times
Thane: Special POCSO Court Sentences 32-Year-Old Man To Life Imprisonment For Raping His Own Minor Daughter Multiple Times

The other officers accused in criminal cases, 12 were reinstated in the solid waste management department and two in the personnel department, with others placed in the engineering department, water department, Sewri Tuberculosis Hospital, KEM Hospital, and the security office. Notably, none have been convicted, as they are still undergoing trial, according to RTI documents.

A civic official stated, "The municipal commissioner decides on reinstatements based on individual case status during review meetings. Officers suspended for years with pending cases are assigned to non-executive roles, limiting public interaction. Convicted officials are immediately dismissed."

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC To Generate 26.5 MW Of Clean Energy At Vaitarna Reservoir With India's First Hybrid...
article-image

Ghadge criticised the lack of action from the civic authorities to address corruption, emphasising that reinstating these officials just before elections raises concerns, particularly since they were involved in election duties.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BK Birla College Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Gandhian Studies Centre's Peace March On...

Mumbai: BK Birla College Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Gandhian Studies Centre's Peace March On...

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 49-Year-Old IT Professional Duped Of ₹1.16 Crore In Share Market Investment...

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 49-Year-Old IT Professional Duped Of ₹1.16 Crore In Share Market Investment...

Thane: Special POCSO Court Sentences 32-Year-Old Man To Life Imprisonment For Raping His Own Minor...

Thane: Special POCSO Court Sentences 32-Year-Old Man To Life Imprisonment For Raping His Own Minor...

Mumbai: BMC Reveals Construction Of Two-Level Underground Parking Lot At Breach Candy In Response To...

Mumbai: BMC Reveals Construction Of Two-Level Underground Parking Lot At Breach Candy In Response To...

Thane: Major Fire Breaks Out At Snacks Food Company In Wagale Estate; No Casualties Reported

Thane: Major Fire Breaks Out At Snacks Food Company In Wagale Estate; No Casualties Reported