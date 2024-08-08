Mumbai: BMC Re-Examining Long-Standing Plan Of Shifting Tabelas Out Of The City |

Mumbai: The BMC is re-examining a long-standing plan to relocate cattle sheds (tabelas) out of Mumbai. Currently, there are approximately 263 cattle sheds in the city, and efforts are underway to move them to Dapchari in Palghar district. The draft notice for this relocation is pending approval from Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. Once the decision is finalised, notice will be issued to the cattle shed owners, according to a senior civic official.

The initiative to relocate cattle sheds gained momentum after the deluge on July 26, 2005, which resulted in the drowning of hundreds of cattle across the city. In response, the state government issued a notification amending the Maharashtra Keeping and Movement of Cattle in Urban Areas (Control) Act, 1976. Despite this, no cattle shed owners were willing to move to Dapchari, leading to legal proceedings. The Bombay High Court had previously criticized the state government for failing to take effective action to relocate both cattle and sheds out of Mumbai.

"After the deluge on July 26, 2005, no new licenses were issued to cattle shed owners. Most of the cattle sheds in Mumbai are located on collector land. The state government has instructed the BMC to address the removal of these sheds, stating that relocating them is not feasible and directing the civic body to take appropriate measures. After receiving approval from the municipal commissioner, we will begin issuing notices to the owners of cattle sheds," said a senior official from the licensing department.

Currently, there are 263 cattle sheds in the city, of which 59 are licensed. The highest number of cattle sheds are in Goregaon and Malad, with 68 sheds. Other areas include Santacruz East with 22 sheds, Andheri East with 27, Kandivali East with 24, and Ghatkopar with 23.

Additional cattle sheds are located in Bhandup, Kurla, Govandi, Chembur, Mulund, Andheri West, Khar, and Bandra. "Some cattle sheds are situated on forest department land in Aarey. However, since these locations are outside the city and have the necessary permissions, their relocation will not be required," said an official.